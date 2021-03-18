Natchitoches man jailed on drug charges following overdose-related death

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches man is behind bars on drug charges following an investigation into an overdose-related death.

According to the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force, in late January agents began looking into a death that happened at the JW Thomas Apartments in the 500 block of North St.

During the investigation, agents obtained an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Eric Fisher for the following charge:

1 Count of La RS 40:979, Attempt and Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule IV (Alprazolam/Xanax)

After agents gathered evidence of drug sales they conducted an operation on March 10 at the same complex in connection with the ongoing overdose death investigation. They executed search warrants on multiple apartments including Fisher’s.

Agents arrested Fisher after searching his apartment and charged him with the following offenses:

1 Count RS 40:966, Possession of CDS Schedule I (Marijuana)

1 Count RS 40:968, Possession of CDS Schedule III (Suboxone/Buprenorphine)

1 Count RS 14:95E, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of Controlled Dangerous Substances

Fisher was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. He was issued a summons to appear in District Court on May 3.

The overdose death investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are to follow.