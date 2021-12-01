Natchitoches man leads police on 25-mile chase in stolen vehicle

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a 25-mile chase Tuesday morning.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a woman called 911 around 7:37 a.m. and reported her 2021 Toyota Camry had been stolen while she was inside of a business on Keyser Avenue.

At 9:10 a.m., Louisiana State Police Trooper John Axsom and NPSO Deputy Silas Axsom noticed the stolen vehicle traveling southbound on La. Hwy 1 in Natchez.

The officers attempted to pull the stolen vehicle over, but the driver began to lead police on a 25-mile pursuit down multiple major roadways at speeds of over 90 miles per hour.

The stolen Toyota Camry after being crashed during Tuesday’s police chase. (Photo courtesy: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say as they were approaching a curve on La. Hwy 117, the vehicle crossed the center line and swerved left off the roadway. The vehicle went airborne striking a utility pole and several trees before coming to a stop in an upright position.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Matthew O’Sean Robinson, was then taken into custody without incident.

Robinson was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on charges of unauthorized use of a moveable valued over $15,000, aggravated flight from an officer, criminal damage to property, aggravated obstruction of a highway, possession of CDS I marijuana, and several other traffic violations.

More charges are currently pending from the Natchitoches Police Department.