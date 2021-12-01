Natchitoches man leads police on 25-mile chase in stolen vehicle

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a 25-mile chase Tuesday morning.
According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a woman called 911 around 7:37 a.m. and reported her 2021 Toyota Camry had been stolen while she was inside of a business on Keyser Avenue.
At 9:10 a.m., Louisiana State Police Trooper John Axsom and NPSO Deputy Silas Axsom noticed the stolen vehicle traveling southbound on La. Hwy 1 in Natchez.
The officers attempted to pull the stolen vehicle over, but the driver began to lead police on a 25-mile pursuit down multiple major roadways at speeds of over 90 miles per hour.
Deputies say as they were approaching a curve on La. Hwy 117, the vehicle crossed the center line and swerved left off the roadway. The vehicle went airborne striking a utility pole and several trees before coming to a stop in an upright position.
The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Matthew O’Sean Robinson, was then taken into custody without incident.
Robinson was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on charges of unauthorized use of a moveable valued over $15,000, aggravated flight from an officer, criminal damage to property, aggravated obstruction of a highway, possession of CDS I marijuana, and several other traffic violations.
More charges are currently pending from the Natchitoches Police Department.
Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!