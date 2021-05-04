Natchitoches man pulled over for illegal window tint jailed on multiple drug charges

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches man pulled over for illegal window tint is now behind bars on multiple drug charges.

Jason Jefferson, 25, was arrested on April 28 following a traffic stop on Hwy 6 West near Hagewood.

According to a Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force, agents were patrolling the area when they stopped a black Cadillac for illegal window tint. After pulling Jefferson over they learned that he was not licensed to operate a vehicle and that the window tint registered at 4%. The legal limit for window tint in Louisiana is 40%.

After agents became suspicious K-9 Misty searched Jefferson’s car. During the search, agents seized 102 suspected Oxycodone pills that were hidden inside the vehicle.

Jefferson was arrested and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center for Possession of CDS Schedule II w/Intent to Distribute, Illegal Window Tint, and No Driver’s License.

If you need to report a crime in your neighborhood contact the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task (318) 357-2248, the Natchitoches Police Department, or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Office.