Natchitoches men arrested on drug charges after more than 15 ounces of marijuana found in car

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two Natchitoches men have been arrested on drug charges after deputies found over 15 ounces of marijuana inside their car during a traffic stop.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday deputies pulled over a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze for speeding 74 miles per hour in a 55 mph speed zone on LA Hwy 1 near Johnson Chute Rd.

When deputies approached the car the driver identified himself as 21-year-old Del Ray Berguin. When they asked for Berguin for his driver’s license he said he didn’t have one. A Louisiana State Police computer check revealed Berguin’s drivers license was suspended.

Deputies smelled a strong marijuana odor coming from within the car. When they asked Berguin if he had any illegal drugs in the car he reached into his pockets and handed them a small bag of marijuana.

Deputies also asked the passenger, 18-year-old Dequandrix Carvarius Johnson, if he had any illegal drugs and he reached into his underwear and handed them a small bag containing 24 grams of marijuana.

During a search of the car, deputies discovered a bag containing over 14 ounces of suspected marijuana and weighing scales.

Total weight including two other bags of marijuana found on Berguin and Johnson including large bag in vehicle is over 15 ounces. Berguin claimed ownership of the large bag of marijuana.

Deputies also learned that Berguin was wanted by the NPSO & Natchitoches Police Department on Failure to Appear warrants.

Both suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Berguin was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and charged with:

Speeding 74/55

Driving under Suspension

Possession of CDS I Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Failure to Appear for Natchitoches PD

Failure to Appear in the 10th Judicial District Court on Feb. 23 for Probation Review on DWI

No Drivers License

No Seat Belt

Berguin has been released on $12,500 bond set by a 10th Judicial District Court pending a court appearance.

Johnson was issued a misdeameanor citation on the scene for Simple Possession of CDS I Marijuana and released pending a court appearance.

The seized drugs will be submitted to the crime lab for narcotics analysis.

Deputies believe the marijuana was intended for distribution in the Natchitoches area.

The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force assisted with the arrest.