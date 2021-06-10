Natchitoches mother charged after drugs found near 2-year-old child in traffic stop

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches woman has been charged after deputies say they found drugs near her toddler during a traffic stop Thursday night.
According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Haylie Humphries is charged with possession of CDS II (Meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice. illegal window tint, driving under suspension, and CDS in the presence of a juvenile.
NPSO says around 8:00 p.m., deputies stopped a gray Pontiac sedan for window tint violation in the 500 block of Highway 3191, where they approached Humphries and her two-year-old child.
During the traffic stop, deputies say they used their K9 “Misty” and the dog gave a positive odor alert on Humphries’ car.
While searching through her car, authorities found about 1.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe inside a backpack that was in the front passenger side seat.
Humphries was placed under arrest and taken to the NMJDTF for booking. A family member took custody of Humphries’ child and she was moved to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.
