Natchitoches murder suspect arrested near Dallas

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A suspect wanted in connection with a murder in Natchitoches earlier this year has been captured outside of Dallas.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, 20-year-old Damontriaze Turner was found and arrested by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service in Arlington, Texas.

Turner is accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old Johneisha Murphy on March 11 in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Turner was extradited back to Louisiana and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center one count of Second Degree Murder.

If you have additional information in regards to this investigation contact Det. Rudy Glass at (318) 357-3878.

