READHIMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches Parish couple is facing new charges in connection to a “very disturbing” sex abuse case, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kenny James Len Choate, 37, has remained behind bars at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center since his November 2021 arrest on charges of molestation of a juvenile, aggravated crime against nature, possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearms by a person convicted of a felony, and cruelty to animals.

His wife, 36-year-old Crystal Choate, was originally cited at that time on a charge of cruelty to animals.

The charges in that case stemmed from an investigation that originally began on Nov. 8, 2021, when a mother of a juvenile victim under 14 contacted the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office from the Orange Texas Police Department reporting allegations of sexual misconduct involving her daughter while visiting her father’s home in north Natchitoches Parish. Investigators found evidence suggesting the abuse went on for more than eight years.

In a search of the Choates’ property, detectives seized several firearms, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and electronic devices. They also discovered two malnourished dogs tied up outside and were seized by the NPSO Animal Services Division.

Now, detectives say new developments and information involving a second victim and forensic search of evidence conducted by the Northwest Louisiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) led to probable cause for additional criminal charges.

The sheriff’s office says as a result of this new evidence, Crystal Choate was arrested Friday, April 1 at the couple’s home in the 100 block of Strange Road in Readhimer, a small community along Louisiana Highway 9 in far northeastern Natchitoches Parish. She was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a charge of accessory after the fact to molestation of a juvenile. Her bond is set at $250,000.

Kenny Choate was charged Monday, April 4 with first-degree rape, aggravated crimes against nature, sexual abuse of an animal, and pornography involving juveniles.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing even though Kenny and Crystal Choate are behind bars. They also ask anyone with additional information regarding this case to call the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 318-357-7830.