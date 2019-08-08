Natchitoches Parish man charged with obscenity after motorist complaints

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches Parish man is charged with obscenity after complaints from passing motorists about a nude man standing in the open door of his Marco mobile home prompted multiple visits from deputies.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, passersby had been complaining for several weeks about the man standing nude in the doorway of the home on La. Hwy 490, engaged in inappropriate acts.

Deputies visited the home to let 52-year-old Joseph W. Salard know about the complaints and warn him to cease his actions or criminal action would be taken.

On Tuesday morning, sheriff’s deputies were on patrol and saw the man standing naked in the door of the residence again.

At that point, the NPSO says Salard, Jr., was taken into custody and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on one count of obscenity.

Bond has been set at $5000.00.

Salard told deputies that he was wrong and apologized for his behavior.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.