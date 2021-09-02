CAMPTI, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A homicide investigation is underway after a Natchitoches Parish man was found shot to death inside his home.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday deputies responded to the 100 block of Lake St. in Campti after a landlord called about a tenant dead inside a rental travel trailer. When they arrived they found 56-year-old Rickey Lane Caskey lying on the floor with a single gunshot wound to his body.

NPSO detectives are looking into the possibility that Caskey’s death may be the result of a shots fired call made around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the areas of Lake St., Marshall St., and Pasture Rd. Deputies responded but were unable to locate any suspicious activity at that time.

Natchitoches Parish man found shot to death inside his home in the 100 block of Lake St.

While processing the scene investigators say they discovered a bullet hole in the side of the trailer that penetrated the wall and traveled through the trailer hitting Caskey while he was believed to be standing up. His body is being sent for an autopsy.

Anyone who has information about this homicide is urged to contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at (318) 357-7830 or Natchitoches CrimeStoppers at (318) 238-2388.