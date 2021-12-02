Natchitoches parish man leads police on 22-mile pursuit

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Cloutierville man is behind bars after leading police on a 22-mile chase early Thursday morning.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Deputy B. Keyser was patrolling on La. Hwy 1, near Montrose, when he noticed a gold 2003 Mercury Sable going around 80 mph in a 55 mph zone and being driven recklessly.

Deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop and began to lead police on a 22-mile pursuit down multiple state highways reaching speeds over 80 mph.

Police say the suspect was throwing objects from the vehicle during the chase.

The pursuit continued southbound on La. Hwy 1, near Derry, where Louisiana State Police were waiting with tire deflation spikes. Deputies successfully deployed the spikes and brought the vehicle to a stop just north of Cloutierville.

The suspect, 36-year-old Kevin Raphiel Jr., was then taken into custody without incident.

Raphiel was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Raphiel is also currently on parole and State Probation and Parole agents have issued a pending parole violation hold.