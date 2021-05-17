Natchitoches Parish man wanted for domestic abuse found hiding in attic

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches Parish man who was wanted for domestic abuse now sits behind bars after he was found hiding in the attic of a home in Red River Parish.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Tommy Mathews, of Campti, was arrested Sunday for Domestic Abuse Battery, Domestic Abuse Child Endangerment Law, Motor Vehicle Theft and Theft of a Cell Phone.

On Wednesday deputies responded to 911 reports of a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of Sandy Point Rd. When they arrived they found a woman who had several cuts and bruises. Deputies learned that Mathews, who is the woman’s boyfriend, allegedly attacked her multiple times. The woman’s 6-month old baby was also inside the home at the time of the incident.

Mathews then took his girlfriend’s cell phone and drove away in her car.

The woman was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for treatment. The child was released to and taken care of by a relative.

After searching several locations including Sandy Point, Black Lake, and Campti areas deputies found Mathews hiding in the attic of a home in Red River Parish near the Natchitoches Parish line. The woman’s car was also recovered with some damages.

Mathews, who was booked into the Red River Parish Jail, also has outstanding warrants in Red River Parish. He is expected to be transported to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center at a later date.