Natchitoches Parish president/restaurant owner charged with simple battery

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Natchitoches men, one of whom is an elected official, were arrested Saturday in connection with a May incident at a local restaurant, according to the Natchitoches Police Department.

Natchitoches Parish President John Richmond, 54, and 35-year-old Bradley Haigler were taken into custody and charged with one count each of simple battery in an incident that took place at Maglieaux’s Riverfront Restaurant, which Richmond owns.

The disturbance was reported to Natchitoches police and they were dispatched to the restaurant in the 800 block of Washington Street around 9:20 p.m. on May 15.

When officers arrived at the restaurant, they made contact with Richmond, who told them two of his employees got into a physical altercation, and that while trying to break up the disturbance, he suffered several minor injuries.

However, in the course of their investigation, NPD detectives obtained surveillance video of the incident, which appears to show Richmond and Haigler, chef at Maglieaux’s, assaulting another man in the kitchen of the restaurant.

On June 17, summons were issued to both Richmond and Haigler charging them with simple battery (Louisiana RS 14:35), with Sept. 22, 2020 court date in Natchitoches City Court.

Penalty for a simple battery conviction is up to six months in jail and up to $1,000 fine or both.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NPD Detective Terry Johnson at (318) 357-3858. All information will remain confidential.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.