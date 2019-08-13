Sheriff: Fatal Natchitoches shooting was result of custody dispute

Robert Vascocu, 66, is charged with one count of second degree murder. (Photo: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A deadly shooting Monday evening was the result of an ongoing child custody dispute, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called the 800 block of Weaver Cemetary Rd. near Chestnut in north Natchitoches Parish just after 8 p.m. in response to 911 calls reporting a shooting in the area, according to NPSO.

Deputies were called the 800 block of Weaver Cemetary Rd. near Chestnut in north Natchitoches Parish just after 8 p.m. Monday in response to 911 calls reporting a shooting in the area.

They arrived to find 24-year-old Dalton Edward McQuillin lying in the front yard of a residence with a gunshot wound to the head. EMS and Life Air were called, but he died at the scene.

Robert Eugene Vascocu, 66, was arrested at the scene by NPSO deputies, according to the sheriff. He has been booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, charged with one count of second-degree murder. Bond has not been set.

Investigators say they have also recovered the suspected murder weapon.

In a statement released early Tuesday afternoon, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones said the shooting was the result of an ongoing child custody matter involving the victim and the suspect’s granddaughter and called the incident “very unfortunate.”

Jones also thanked Natchitoches Parish District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington, “who assisted and responds to all major felony cases in our parish.”

