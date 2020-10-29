Natchitoches Parish woman behind bars in animal cruelty case

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A disturbing case of alleged animal neglect has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches Parish woman on animal cruelty charges.

On Tuesday 41-year-old Christy Michelle Anderson, 41, of Ashland, was charged with 6-counts of Cruelty to Animals.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a complaint of alleged animal neglect in the 400 block of Coffee Crossing Rd.

When deputies arrived they found several dogs chained to trees and t-posts around the exterior of the home.

Deputies also discovered six dogs, 4-pit bulldogs and 2-small dogs, without any food and a small amount of dirty water supply.

Three dogs were extremely malnourished , appeared very weak and were in disturbing deplorable living conditions.

In a nearby large fenced area, deputies saw the skeletal remains of a domestic pig that died of unknown causes.

Deputies assigned to the NPSO Animal Services Unit were summoned to the scene and Animal Services seized all six dogs for veterinary evaluation.

Deputies attempted to contact Anderson at the home but she wasn’t there. Anderson was later arrested after they found her at a home in Campti.

Anderson confirmed ownership of the animals and told deputies she knew this was coming.

The case will be turned over to the Natchitoches Parish District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.