NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Police Department is touting early success after re-launching additional street patrols (ASP) a week ago to deter violent crime.

NPD describes the ASP unit as consisting of several highly motivated officers whose primary responsibility is locating and arresting individuals responsible for a recent increase in reported shootings. In addition to shootings, the ASP also investigates burglaries, street-level narcotics, violent crimes against citizens, and felony warrants.

As of Thursday, the ASP served seven felony warrants, located a missing person, made six drug-related arrests, arrested two felons with firearms, made 13 arrests for criminal offenses, and recovered six firearms (two were reported stolen). They also made 16 field contacts with individuals in high crimes areas late at night, made 55 traffic stops resulting in 21 citations.