Natchitoches PD officer arrested, accused of speeding in Winn Parish

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches police officer is under investigation after authorities say she was arrested for driving 45 mph over a 55 mph speed limit in Winn Parish last Thursday.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, on Thursday, May 14 at 9:46 p.m., Officer Brittany Byrd was stopped by Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan on for driving 100 mph in a 55 mph zone. Byrd was arrested and booked into the Winn Parish Jail with a $10,000 bond. She was later bonded out.

NPD says Sheriff Jordon stated that Officer Byrd did not attempt to flee, nor did she ever tell them that she could not be arrested.

Due to the amount of “erroneous” posts and “subsequent” comments on Facebook about Officer Byrd, the Natchitoches Police Department decided to release a statement on their FB page Wednesday to provide clarity on the situation.

“No Police Officer is above the Law,” said NPD.

“Off. Byrd will have to answer for her transgressions in Winn Parish. Additionally, Off. Byrd is under investigation by the Natchitoches Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit for potential policy violations. As this is a personnel matter, the Natchitoches Police department will have no further comments.”

