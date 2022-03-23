NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches police have arrested two men in connection with a chase Sunday that ran through several neighborhoods Sunday that ended with the suspects crashing into a police car and fleeing.

Police say officers tried to stop a car in the 600 block of South Dr. around 6:40 p.m., but the driver, 19-year-old Dontaevian Hall, and passenger, 21-year-old Quintrarevas White, refused to stop and instead led officers on a chase.

Police say Hall led police through neighborhoods and down city streets, forcing several cars off the road and crashing into a police vehicle before stopping on Jordan Street to let White out of the car. White then fled on foot and dropped an AR-15 style pistol in the road that officers found later, police say.

Hall continued to drive on Pavie Street when he got out of the car and ran from officers before being caught. White was later located under a resident on Jordan Street close to where he got out of Hall’s car.

White is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice. Hall is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated flight from an officer, speeding, reckless operation of a vehicle, resisting arrest, and hit and run.

Both are booked into Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.