Natchitoches Police: Arrest made in Christmas Eve shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – While one man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times on Christmas Eve, a Simsboro man is behind bars charged with attempted murder.

Joshua Jones, 19, was arrested by Natchitoches Police officers, after he was identified by witnesses.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Christmas eve, NPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Fairgrounds road.

When they arrived, officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A witness at the scene identified Jones, telling police the victim and Jones were engaged in an argument, when Jones pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting the victim multiple times.

In possible life-threatening condition, the victim was airlifted to Ochsner LSU Heath Hospital in Shreveport, where he remains hospitalized.

Although Jones ran from the scene on foot after the shooting but before police arrived, officers found him and placed him under arrest. Jones was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information relative to this investigation is asked to contact the NPSO Investigations Department at (318) 357-3858. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.