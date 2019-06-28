Natchitoches Police arrest suspect wanted for attempted murder

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Police say a suspected wanted on attempted murder charges is now in custody.

Valere DeWayne Frazier was arrested early Friday morning.

Police say Frazier is responsible for firing off several shots last week in 700 block of Abbie Drive.

Police say Frazier jumped into the Cane River to avoid being caught.

He’s being held at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, and is facing several charges, including three counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

