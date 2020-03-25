Natchitoches police arrest woman accused of lying about coronavirus exposure

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchez woman is facing criminal mischief charges, accused of lying about being exposed to the coronavirus.

According to Natchitoches police, they were notified by the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center that an individual had reported to them that she was exposed to the coronavirus in an attempt to get an excuse to stay home from work.

On Tuesday, investigators with the Natchitoches Police Department followed up with 24-year-old Elisha Johnson about her complaint of possible exposure. Police say Johnson told investigators that she was notified by her supervisor on Friday that two of her co-workers had tested positive for the coronavirus and that she needed to notify the hospital.

While at the hospital, she told the health care providers about her exposure and asked if she could get a 30-day excuse note to stay home from work. The healthcare providers told her of the self-quarantine guidelines that were made by the Center for Disease Control, but she told them she was expected to be at work on Monday. On Saturday, Johnson returned to the hospital to be tested for the coronavirus, but that time told medical personnel that she had not been exposed to anyone with the virus.

Police say Johnson’s false claim that she was exposed to the coronavirus caused her doctor and several health care providers to be placed under quarantine and unable to help any other patients.

She was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and ordered to appear in court in June.

Police ask that citizens report suspicious activity or emergencies by contacting NPD at (318) 352-8101, and anyone with additional information related to this investigation please contact Detective Davanta Stevenson at (318) 357-3817. They say all information given shall remain confidential.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.