Natchitoches Police identify suspect in March homicide

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in a March 2020 homicide, according to the Natchitoches Police Department.

Damontriaze Turner, 20, of Natchitoches, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 28-year-old Johneisha Murphy.

Natchitoches police found Murphy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds just after 10 p.m. on March 11 in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Natchitoches.

Officers were dispatched to the scene following a caller reported hearing gunshots in the area. While officers were responding to that call, Natchitoches police received another call reporting an individual had been shot at the Martin Luther King Jr. address.

When officers arrival they located Murphy, who was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office as a result of her injuries.

Turner is a Black male who is 5’ 10” tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Turner is asked to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Rudy Glass at (318) 357-3878.

Anonymous tips may also be provided via TipSubmit. Tips can be sent by smartphone by downloading the free TipSubmit app. or by texting (Text-A-Tip) to CRIMES (274637).

Use NPDTIPS before typing your message. Web tips can be submitted from the Natchitoches Police’s “Police Protection” page.

Natchitoches police ask that people do not attempt to apprehend or detain Turner, as he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

All information given shall remain confidential.

