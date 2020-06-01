Natchitoches Police investigate late-Sunday-night homicide at local motel

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Police are investigating the A 35-year-old man was fatally wounded in a Sunday night shooting at a Natchitoches’ Motel 6.

Eddie Varice Jr. of Natchitoches died of his injuries after he was taken to a local hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Natchitoches police responded to reports of gunshots fired in the area of Motel 6, at 7624 Highway 3110.

While officers responded to the call, they were notified that Varice was at the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center suffering several gunshot wounds.

Officers at the hospital learned Varice and another individual were sitting in their vehicle at Motel 6 when an unknown person opened fire on them.

The Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.

Anyone with information in regard to this investigation is asked to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or NPD Detective Terry Johnson at (318) 357-3858. All information given will remain confidential.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via the NPS’s TipSubmit Product. Simply send the tip by using a smartphone (download the free application) or by texting (Text-A-Tip) to CRIMES (274637). Use NPDTIPS before typing your message. Web tips may be submitted using NPD’s Police Protection Page.

