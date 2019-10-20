Natchitoches police investigate shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was injured in a shooting Friday in Natchitoches.

Police say the shooting happened Friday afternoon on Amulet Street near Hedges Street.

Police say they were notified by the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center that Jirah Lyons was at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck. Police say Lyons and another individual were traveling on Amulet Street when an unknown individual began to shoot at their vehicle near Hedges Street.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.