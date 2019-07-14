Natchitoches police investigating fatal shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting that took the life of a Natchitoches man Saturday morning.

According to a statement released by NPD, officers were called to July St. shortly after the shooting happened around 10:34 a.m. and arrived to find 34-year-old Willie Willis suffering a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Willis was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Sergeant Bobby Beard at (318) 283-3914. They say all information given shall remain confidential.

