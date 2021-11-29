Natchitoches police investigating shooting that killed 14-year-old

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old dead.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, officers were notified by the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center that a juvenile was brought to the hospital with a single gunshot wound around 8:21 p.m on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim was at a home in the 600 block of Winnona Street before being brought to the hospital.

The 14-year-old victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport where they were pronounced dead as a result of their injuries.

If anyone has additional information in regards to this investigation, they are asked to contact Detective Davanta Stevenson at (318) 357-3817. You can also report a tip anonymously by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388.

This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.

