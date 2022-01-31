NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a shooting Sunday in Natchitoches that left a man seriously wounded.

According to Natchitoches police, 35-year-old Alix Willis is wanted for attempted second-degree murder in the shooting that happened just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Old Robeline Road. Officers were called to the area to investigate reports of gunshots in the area. While they were there, they learned that someone had shown up at the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with a single gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the victim was airlifted to a hospital in Rapids Parish for further treatment.

Investigators were able to identify Willis as the suspect in the shooting. They say Willis is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police ask anyone who has seen Willis to contact the police department at 318-352-8101 or Detective William Connell at 318-238-3911.

People can also report a tip anonymously by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest of an offender.