Natchitoches Police warn of fake cash

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cops in Natchitoches are warning residents about fake money.

Police say counterfeit cash has attempted to be used in the area.

They are asking businesses to educate their employees on how to spot fake money. They add the bills in question are usually twenty or 100 hundred dollar bills.

Any business or resident that thinks they’ve received counterfeit money can call the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101.

