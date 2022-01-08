Natchitoches shooting suspect found after Crime Stoppers tip

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A suspect involved in a shooting at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments last month is in custody thanks to a tip to Crime Stoppers last week.

20-year-old Elijah Collins was arrested in the Greater Baton Rouge area after a month-long search by the Natchitoches Police Department and United States Marshals. A warrant for Collins’s arrest was issued after a person was brought to the emergency room with several gunshot wounds on Dec. 5.

Collins was arrested without incident and is booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder.