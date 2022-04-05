NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Five Natchitoches Parish students are facing charges after drugs and paraphernalia were seized at Natchitoches Central High School Tuesday afternoon following a sweep of the school for drugs.

According to police, agents from the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force, K-9s from the Louisiana State Police, and DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office were requested by administrators in response to multiple complaints of drug use by students on the school premises in the last few months.

In addition to the arrests of five students, the sheriff’s office says over 50 grams of high-grade marijuana, paraphernalia, and a THC edible were seized during the operation. Despite social media posts, the NPSO says no firearms were located.

The sheriff’s office says Tuesday’s operation was part of a cooperative agreement between Natchitoches Parish law enforcement agencies and the Natchitoches Parish School Board to make sure that students, teachers, and other staff members remain safe during the school year.