NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches teen is behind bars, accused of stealing from a store and leading police on a car chase Friday afternoon.

According to Natchitoches police, officers responded to a Dollar Store on Keyser Avenue after reports of theft came in around 12:45 p.m. Employees at the Dollar Store identified the car involved and officers located it on Parkway Drive.

The car driven by 19-year-old Brianna Moore did not stop and led officers through neighborhoods before crossing the Church Street Bridge. Police say during the chase Moore forced several vehicles off the road and crashed into two police cars.

After crossing the Church Street Bridge Moore’s car crashed into a utility pole near Third Street. Moore and two other juveniles in her car fled from the scene on foot before being caught.

Moore was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and charged with contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, theft, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, possession of schedule I narcotics, careless operation, driving without a driver’s license, failure to stop at a stop sign, running a red light, passing within 100 feet of an intersection, driving left of center, passing on left, and general speed law.