Natchitoches woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A traffic stop lands a Natchitoches woman behind bars on felony drug charges.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 11 p.m. Saturday deputies assigned to the NPSO Special Task Impact Patrol Unit stopped a 2004 Honda for a traffic violation on La. Hwy 6 near Hagewood.

While speaking with the driver of the vehicle, deputies discovered an open alcoholic beverage. Deputies also noticed the passenger, 24-Year-old Quanteria Allen, acting suspicious and trying to hide something in her hand.

When deputies asked Allen what was in her hand and she handed them a clear cellophane bag containing 13 ecstasy tablets and a marijuana blunt.

Deputies said Allen confessed to owning the drugs which were submitted to the crime lab for narcotics analysis.

Allen was later arrested and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center for:

Possession of CDS Schedule I Ecstasy

Possession of CDS Schedule I Marijuana

Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in a Motor Vehicle

Allen’s bond was set at $5,500. The driver was issued a traffic citation and released at the scene.

