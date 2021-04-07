Natchitoches woman behind bars charged with shooting juvenile and more

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches woman is behind bars charged with attempted first-degree murder of a juvenile, as well as six additional charges of attempted first degree murder.

Kwane Roberson, 23, was taken into custody Tuesday evening, police say, after a juvenile was shot.

At around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, NPD officers responded to gunshots in the 600 block of Jackson Drive.

When they arrived, officers found a juvenile suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The juvenile was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center where on Wednesday morning, he or she was listed in stable condition.

While officers were interviewing witnesses, they were notified that Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies located the suspect’s vehicle in the 100 block of Keith Drive.

Although it is unclear why Roberson was booked into Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on seven counts of attempted first degree murder, NBC6/FOX33 has placed calls to the Natchitoches Police Department, as well as to the detective who is in charge of the case and will update with that information as it becomes available.

Anyone with additional information in regard to this investigation please contact Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911. All information given shall remain confidential.