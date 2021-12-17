Natchitoches woman wanted in connection with stolen envelope full of cash

Woman wanted in connection with theft at Natchitoches Whataburger on Dec. 1 (Source: Natchitoches Police Department)

NATCHITOCHES, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding a woman they suspect stole an envelope full of money from a counter at a local restaurant.

Surveillance video at a Whataburger on Dec. 1 shows an unknown woman taking the envelope off the counter and leaving the restaurant. The envelope had been left behind accidentally by a customer paying for their meal.

If you have any information about where she may be please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318)238-2388.

You can also report a tip anonymously by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388 or Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,000 for the arrest of an offender.