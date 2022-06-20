NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A North Carolina man who was facing murder and kidnapping charges has died from his injuries following a crash and gunshot wound.

According to Natchitoches police, 24-year-old Dave Bigford of Mount Olive, North Carolina died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Bigford faced second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping charges after leading police on a multi-parish chase Sunday afternoon.

Bigford was accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old LaDarious Scott of Winnfield in the 100 block of North Melrose Avenue. He was also accused of forcing his girlfriend into a vehicle at gunpoint before officers arrived at the scene.

Anyone who would like to report suspicious activity is asked to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at 318-352-8101. Anybody with additional information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Davanta Stevenson at 318-357-3817.