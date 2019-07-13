New Boston man arrested after stealing $10,000 worth of property

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A New Boston man has been arrested after stealing thousands of dollars worth of stolen property from his prior employer.

The New Boston Police Department says 44-year-old Jamie Dale Fite was sought after and CDM Holdings employee reported a theft at the business on Highway 98 around 2:30 A.M. July 12. The employee told police he saw a black truck with no license plate stealing tools and a rifle out of three different CDM Holdings’ cars. When police arrived at the location, they approached the suspect, later identified as Jamie Fite, but he drove his truck through a fence to escape from the police.

An officer from the Hooks Police Department who responded to assist deputies located Fite on South Elm Street. Fite attempted to drive away again but eventually lost control of the truck and crashed into a ditch along Highway 8. Fite attempted to run away on foot but was quickly caught and arrested by a Hooks Police Department deputy. According to New Boston Police, about $10,000 worth of stolen property belonging to CDM Holdings was found and taken from Fite’s truck, along with methamphetamine.

Fite told police he was currently working for Robbins Toyota. He had been using vehicles from the Robbins’ lot without their permission to steal property from CDM Holdings, who was his former employer for some time. In addition to the stolen property, he admitted to stealing five trailers. Four of the trailers belonged to CDM Holdings and the other one he spotted at a location on his way to CDM Holdings. Fite led deputies to the location of the stolen trailers and they were all recovered and returned to their rightful owners.

Fite was taken to the Bi-State Jail where he was booked in for Theft Over $2500 and Under $30,000, Theft of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Evading Arrest with a Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance Over One Gram and Under Four Grams. In addition, Fite was later arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle for the truck he had stolen from Robbins Toyota. Bond had not been set for Fite on any of his charges as of yet.

