New charges added for Matthew Mire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Matthew Mire faces additional charges, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Charges include:

One count of illegal possession of stolen firearms

One count of obstruction of justice

One count of resisting an officer

On Oct. 12, Mire made his first court appearance. His bond was denied by the judge. In East Baton Rouge Parish, he faces the above charges in addition to one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated flight from an officer. He is expected to appear in court in Livingston and Ascension parishes.

His next court appearance in East Baton Rouge Parish will be on Dec. 1.

On Oct. 9, 31-year-old Mire allegedly shot at five people over the course of a few hours. Police said Mire shot two people in Livingston Parish before traveling to Ascension Parish where he shot two more people.