New phishing scam targeting Louisiana residents

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles wants you to be aware of text message phishing scam that has the potential to steal your personal information.

There have been multiple reports of Louisiana residents receiving text messages from scammers posing as the OMV. The messages originate from unfamiliar phone numbers and claim the recipient can collect a sum of money by clicking a link.

The OMV recommends customers ignore and delete such messages.

The Louisiana OMV does not ask customers to provide sensitive personal data through text messages. Customers are encouraged to utilize the Louisiana State Police online system to report suspicious or criminal activity. The secure reporting form is located under the “Suspicious Activity” link at www.lsp.org.

The Louisiana OMV offers the following tips to help you avoid scams:

DO exercise caution with all communications you receive from anonymous sources.

confirm the message was generated from a legitimate source.

keep an eye out for signs of phishing (rewards, vague URLs, incorrect grammar).

DO NOT click on links in an unsolicited message from an unverified source.

DO NOT send your personal information via text.

DO NOT post sensitive information online.

Additionally, the Louisiana OMV strongly recommends residents remain mindful and cautious when processing online transactions.

Some private, unofficial motor vehicle-based websites can collect and store customers’ personal information and charge unnecessary fees.

Customers can visit the official OMV website, www.expresslane.org, to process online services safely and securely.