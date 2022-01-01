New Year: Juvenile expected to recover after being shot multiple times in Shreveport’s first shooting of 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – New Year’s Day shootings started early in Shreveport after a juvenile suffered gunshot wounds early Saturday in Shreveport’s Western Hills neighborhood.

At 1:20 a.m., Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of Gorton Road.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a juvenile suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. The youth was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in non-life-threatening condition.

According to police, the juvenile was walking home from a convenience store when an unidentified assailant got out of a van, opened fire, got back in the vehicle and drove off.

SPD detectives are investigating the shooting, but have no suspects. Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.