Victim identified in Shreveport’s first homicide of 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating Shreveport’s first homicide of 2022.

The victim, identified by the Caddo coroner’s office as 43-year-old Christopher Lee, was found shot several times inside a home in the 300 block of East 72nd St. in Cedar Grove just after 2:20 a.m.

The coroner’s office says he was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:05 a.m.

Witnesses told police an unidentified man shot the victim, then got into a black vehicle and left the scene.

Police say there are no persons of interest or suspects in this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

In 2021, Shreveport’s bloodiest year in history, the first homicides were on Jan. 3, when two people were killed in a north Shreveport gunfight.