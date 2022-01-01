New Year’s Eve: I-49 shooting randomly injures motorist

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for suspects in a late-Friday-night shooting that left a man injured.

Around 11:20 p.m. Friday, Shreveport police were called to a Circle K in the 300 block of West 70th Street in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he is expected to recover.

The man told police he was driving on Interstate 49 near the 70th Street exit when shots were fired, and he was wounded by one of the bullets. He managed to get off the interstate and drive to Circle K, which is just west of the exit.