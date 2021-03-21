No arrests made in fatal shooting after evidence suggests victim caused shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has been slain following a dispute with another male in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Jodeci Fisher, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene after he went to the home of 25-year-old Perry Snow early Saturday morning, and argument ensued that ended in gunfire.

Just before 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Shreveport Police responded reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Robinhood Street for a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found Fisher suffering from multiple gunshot injuries to the upper body. Fisher was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Violent Crime and Crime Scene investigators interviewed multiple witnesses and collected evidence.

Early information suggested Fisher was visibly armed with a firearm and showed up at Snow’s home.

Fisher engaged in an altercation with Snow, who feared for his and his family’s safety. Snow then fired shots at Fisher, striking him multiple times.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation is on-going.