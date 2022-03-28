SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people are in custody, including one juvenile, after an officer fired his weapon at a home on Clanton Street just before noon Monday.

According to SPD Cpl. Christ Bordelon, it happened when members of SPD’s Violent Crimes Abatement Team were conducting a follow-up investigation into the rolling shootout on March 14 near the intersection of E. Washington St. and Youree Dr.

As officers approached the house on Clanton Street, Bordelon says one of them saw a man with a gun, feared for his safety, and discharged his firearm.

No one was hurt.

Three people were taken into custody immediately, including a juvenile. A fourth was taken into custody during a search of the house.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith arrived on the scene shortly after the first three suspects were taken into custody.