North Caddo man convicted, accused of trying to break into his estranged father’s home

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A North Caddo man has been convicted for attempting to break into his estranged father’s home and trying to steal two rifles.

Dean Martin, 23, was found guilty in court Wednesday of attempted simple burglary by a five-woman, one-man jury Wednesday, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney’s office says a mail carrier reportedly saw Martin attempting to break into his father’s house in Hosston and identified the suspect in court.

Evidence also showed that Martin called his father to make sure the victim was not at home before attempting to break-in. Martin denied the fact that he tried to break into his father’s house and eventually confessed to Caddo Parish deputies of his crime.

Martin will return to court on Mar. 13. He is facing up to six years in prison, with or without hard labor, and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

