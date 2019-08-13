North Louisiana man accused of abandoning infant in Home Depot parking lot for a beverage

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A Dubach man was arrested by police after leaving an infant child in the Home Depot parking lot for a period of time to get a soft drink.

On Monday, August 12, 2019, Monroe police officers arrested 46-year-old Matthew Tumey for child desertion after he left a 7-month-old child in his vehicle for over 10 minutes in the parking lot at Home Depot.

According to the police report, the vehicle was left running and unlocked. Two concerned citizens noticed the child and stood by the vehicle until Tumey came out of the store.

Tumey has been fostering the child since June 21, 2019.

He told officers he had a lapse in judgment and made a bad decision. He said he went inside to get a soft drink.

Police noted that there was a Sonic drive-thru in the next parking lot to the east of Home Depot where Tumey could’ve gone to get a beverage instead of abandoning the child.

He was arrested and transported to Ouachita Correctional Center where he was booked for one count of Child Desertion.

