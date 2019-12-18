NPD investigate homicide on Berry Avenue; $2,500 reward being offered

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place on Dec. 17 on Berry Avenue.

Officers with the NPD responded to the 1100 block of Berry avenue around 10:17 p.m. in reference to gunshots. According to the release, upon arrival, NPD located 27-year-old, La’Terrian Mitchell, and 24-year-old, Shiunte Hicks, both of Natchitoches suffering from gunshot wounds.

Mitchell was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office as a result of his injuries. Hicks was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The Natchitoches Parish Journal has partnered with the Natchitoches Police Department and is offering a $2,500.00 reward for information that will result in an arrest and grand jury indictment of all people involved with this shooting.

If you have any additional information in regards to the investigation contact NPD at 318-352-8101 or Detective John Wynn at 318-357-3811.

Anonymous Tips by Smartphone:

You may also provide tips that will be anonymous via Tipsoft Product. Send the tip by using your smartphones (download the free application) or by texting (Text-A-Tip) to CRIMES (274637). Use NPDTIPS before typing your message or submit a Web Tip from our Police Protection page.

NPD will release more details as they become available.

