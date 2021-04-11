NPD investigate weekend homicide

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches police are investigating a shooting that killed a man early Sunday.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, around 7:03 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 600 block of Rowena Street in reference to a man being shot in the area.

When police arrived they found 38-year-old Jerome Pier of Natchitoches suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Pier later died from his injuries, according to the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office. At this time there is no further information on this investigation. We will update this story as details become available.