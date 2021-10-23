NPD investigates social media threat made toward Natchitoches Central High School

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a social media threat to a local school on Friday after receiving several tips from the community.

Around 10:20 a.m. Friday, officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were made aware of a social media threat made toward “Central High School.”

NPD investigators have been working throughout the night and are conducting an extensive threat assessment to determine the validity of this threat and to identify the responsible party for making it.

Anyone with knowledge or information in regard to this investigation is asked to immediately contact NPD Detective William Connell at (318) 352-8101, or to report suspicious activity contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101.

To report an anonymous tip via Natchitoches Crime Stoppers, call (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,000 for the arrest of an offender.

This is an active investigation and more details will be released as they become available.

Any questions about school operations should be directed to the Natchitoches Parish School Board at (318) 352-2358 or Natchitoches Central High School at (318) 352-2211 if you have any questions about school operations.