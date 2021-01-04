NPD investigates weekend homicide

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Police detectives are investigating a late-Saturday-night shooting that claimed the life of a Natchitoches man.

Edward Weathers, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.

Around 11:48 p.m. Saturday, Natchitoches police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 500 block of Fairgrounds Road.

When they arrived, they found Weathers suffering from a gunshot wound.

Anyone who has any information on this shooting is asked to contact NPD Detective Trent Perritt at (318) 238-3914. All information given will be confidential.

Anyone can also provide tips that will be anonymous via NPD’s TipSubmit Product. Simply send the tip by using a smartphone (download the free application) or by texting (Text-A-Tip) to CRIMES (274637). “NPDTIPS” should be used before typing the message. Tips may also be submitted through the NPD’s Police Protection page. Check it out: http://www.tipsubmit.com/