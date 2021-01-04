NPD investigates weekend homicide

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Police detectives are investigating a late-Saturday-night shooting that claimed the life of a Natchitoches man.

Edward Weathers, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.

Around 11:48 p.m. Saturday, Natchitoches police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 500 block of Fairgrounds Road.

When they arrived, they found Weathers suffering from a gunshot wound.

Anyone who has any information on this shooting is asked to contact NPD Detective Trent Perritt at (318) 238-3914. All information given will be confidential.

Anyone can also provide tips that will be anonymous via NPD’s TipSubmit Product. Simply send the tip by using a smartphone (download the free application) or by texting (Text-A-Tip) to CRIMES (274637). “NPDTIPS” should be used before typing the message. Tips may also be submitted through the NPD’s Police Protection page. Check it out: http://www.tipsubmit.com/

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss