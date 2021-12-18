NPD: Juvenile arrested for illegal possession of handgun after accidentally shooting himself

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting that took place late Wednesday afternoon.

At 5:28 p.m., Wednesday, NPD officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Hedges Street in reference to a juvenile suffering from a single gunshot wound who was being taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.

Police caught up with the vehicle with the juvenile inside and escorted them to the Medical Center where the boy was treated.

The juvenile was later released from the hospital, at which time he was arrested for illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Detectives were able to determine that the juvenile was playing with the firearm when he accidentally shot himself in the arm.

The Natchitoches Police Department would like to remind everyone to follow these basic firearm safety tips.

Anyone who has additional information in regard to this investigation please contact Detective Rudolph Glass at (318) 357-3878. Remember all information given is confidential.

In addition, tips can be reported anonymously by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388.

All tips are confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,000 for the arrest of an offender.