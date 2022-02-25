NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A police chase in Natchitoches on Thursday afternoon led to multiple firearms charges after a man allegedly threw a loaded AR-15 from the car window.

Natchitoches police and drug task force members attempted to stop a vehicle on the 700 block of Texas St. around 1:00 p.m. when they say the driver then led them on a chase through several neighborhoods. According to reports, the driver, Reginald Thompson, threw a fully loaded AR-15 out of his window and then crashed into another vehicle traveling on Lake Street.

He stopped on Amulet St. near Payne St. and was arrested. A task force recovered the weapon.

Thompson was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. He has been charged with an outstanding warrant for illegal carrying of a firearm, illegally supplying a felon with a firearm, and possession of a firearm on the premises of an alcohol beverage outlet. The charges relate to a shooting on the 600 block of South Dr. in May 2021. Other charges include obstruction of justice, two failure to appear warrants through the NPD, and two failure to appear warrants with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Further charges are pending following a review of the chase and crash.

If you have any information about the case contact Agent Demetric White at (318) 357-2248. You can also leave an anonymous tip through the Natchitoches Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 238-2388.